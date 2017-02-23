Twenty-eight year prison sentence meted out in Pickens

A plea of guilt has sent a Pickens man to prison for 28 years—the result of a shooting death nearly three years ago. Greenville-Pickens Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins says Justin Douglas O’Bryant pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Michael Collins during an argument April 12, 2014. O’Bryant is 29 and will be required to serve at least 21 years and three months before becoming eligible for parole. The defendant pleaded guilty to a second charge, the possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and received a five-year concurrent sentence.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+