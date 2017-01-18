Two charged in 2016 shoplifting crimes

Two people have been arrested and charged by the Oconee Sheriff’s Office with shoplifting during October and December incidents at the Wal-Mart. An arrest warrant accuses Feather Lace Crowe Key of Walhalla with taking a GPS December 10. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Key was placed into custody last Friday during a traffic stop conducted by the Westminster police. A separate warrant charges Williamston resident Joel Andrew Givens with taking a mini motorcycle bike October 16 at the store.

