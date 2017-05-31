Two-county chase lands driver in jail

In an early morning chase that covered parts of two counties, an Oconee County man was captured and charged with drug possession and ticketed with five traffic offenses. According to the Oconee Sheriff’s Office the chases in parts of Oconee and Anderson counties started when a deputy determined that an SUV had displayed the wrong license plate. And it ended on Oconee’s Greer Road in the South Union Community with the arrest of Earles Grove Road resident Joshua Allen Cook. The Sheriff’s Office lists the following charge and traffic offense against the 27-year old Cook: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, failure to stop for a blue light, improper display of a tag, reckless driving, operating an uninsured vehicle and no South Carolina driver’s license.

