Two fatal Sunday car crashes in Oconee County

Two Sunday traffic fatalities in Oconee County prompted the coroner to appeal to motorists to drive safely—especially at a time of intermittent heavy rain. Near Seneca, shortly before 6 o’clock last evening, a 27-year old Fair Play man, Anthony Hendry, lost his life after a two-vehicle crash on SC 130/the Rochester Highway. Coroner Karl Addis said Hendry died of multiple traumatic injuries in the emergency department of Oconee Memorial Hospital about one and a half hours after the accident. The highway patrol investigated. Early yesterday an 18-year old Seneca man died when his vehicle ran off U-S 76 while approaching Westminster. The car went down an embankment and caught fire. Addis says the victim, Cole Dylan Wheeler, had attended an after-prom party in the Long Creek area, though he had already graduated from high school. Addis said, “Although toxicology tests will be performed at the SLED laboratory in accordance with state law, alcohol is believed to have contributed to this fatal collision.” An autopsy has been scheduled.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+