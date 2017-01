Two men were arrested Sunday at a crime scene near Salem. After receiving a call about the theft of utility services, the Oconee Sheriff’s Office arrested Knoxville, Tennessee resident Shane Patrick Sullivan on the charge of possession of a car stolen in Anderson County. A second man, Tamassee resident Randy Lee Cantrell, was arrested on outstanding warrant charges after a deputy found Cantrell hiding inside a Tamassee Lane home.

