Two men under arrest after shots fired in Utica

Two men have been arrested after authorities determined shots were fired with the intent to kill a third man last weekend in the Utica community near Seneca. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office announced attempted murder and other charges against Michael Anthony Price and Evan Scott Powell. Arrest warrants allege Powell fired two shots from a handgun at Arthur Johnson with the intent to kill Johnson May 20 at 28 Ames Street. Warrants accuse Price of abetting co-defendant Powell in the commission of the crime of attempted murder. A deputy quoted Johnson as saying two people in a pickup truck pulled in front of his home, a heat conversation ensured, and the shots were fired from the pickup as Johnson turned to walk back into home.

