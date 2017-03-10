Two sisters win Seneca Middle School contests

At Seneca Middle School, two sisters won contests. Seventh grader Kaileigh Brinkley handily won the school’s spelling bee. She then progressed to the third round at the regional spelling bee in Anderson, Kaleigh’s younger sister, sixth grader Hannah Brinkley, won the school’s Geography Bee. Hannah then took a written test and qualified to participate March 31 in the state-level geography bee in Columbia. A win there will move her on as state winner to the National Geographic Bee in Washington.

