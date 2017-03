According to leases on file in the Oconee Register of Deeds, Hartwell Village near Clemson is in line for its first two stores: Ulta Salon, Cosmetics and Fragrance of Illinois and Marshall’s of Massachusetts have entered 10-year leases with Casto Oconee LLC for space on the expanse of land that now is home to New Spring Church and used to be Defore Milliken textiles. Marshall’s is a well known retail chain that offers men’s and women’s clothing and footwear.

