Two women arrested on burglary charges

The Oconee Sheriff’s Office has announced multiple charges, including second degree burglary, against two women who were arrested early yesterday at an Oakway Road address. The Sheriff’s Office identified the arrested as 55 year old Deborah Jane McKinley of Anderson and 44 year old Crystal Lynn Swaney of Fair Play. A deputy became suspicious of the presence of a car that pulled to the back of the property and of two persons, one of whom in the presence of the deputy ran off. McKinley and Swaney were placed under arrest and both women were charged with Second Degree Burglary and Petit Larceny. McKinley was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

