U-S Forest Service makes new South Carolina appointment

Larry Westcott has been named as the Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests’ (FMS) new Natural Resources Staff Officer. “Larry will bring a new perspective with his successful experiences in the west while working in the timber industry and later his employment with the Big Horn National Forest in Wyoming. It will be a great fit for the FMS,” according to Forest Supervisor Rick Lint. Westcott served his country with a 10-year career in the U.S. Navy and Marines while stationed in southeast and southwest Asia. After military service, .he returned to Montana to join his family. He logged for approximately four and half years before earning his Bachelors of Science degree in natural resource management from the University of Montana. Afterward, he worked for Pyramid Mountain Lumber in Seely Lake, MT, and later went on to work for the Big Horn National Forest. He and his family moved to Columbia, SC in 2014, where he has served as the FMS Timber Sales Contracting Officer.

He and his wife Tammie (Bragg) Westcott have three children: Daniel Westcott, a chef in Portland; Laramie Westcott, working retail in Columbia; and Clayton, a senior in high school, a member of the SC National Guard, and a future candidate at the Citadel.

