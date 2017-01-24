United Way leader part of Furman diversity class

Forty-five participants from the Upstate and surrounding areas will begin the Riley Institute at Furman’s Diversity Leaders Initiative (DLI) this spring. The class includes LaShauna Harrison, chief executive officer of the Oconee United Way. Selected for their leadership and community engagement, the participants join more than 1,700 Riley Fellows statewide. Each new class further extends and enriches the body of DLI alumni equipped to work together to make South Carolina a better place to live and work for all its residents. Juan Johnson, an independent consultant and former Coca-Cola vice president, will facilitate the class. As part of the program, leaders work in cross-sector groups to respond to real issues and opportunities in their communities through service projects.

