The United Way of Oconee seeks the public to volunteer for its summer food program. There are opportunities to pick up, deliver, and serve food. For more information, contact the United Way’s Alyssa Bush or come to a meeting from 5 to 5:45 pm Wednesday, April 5 at the United Way Center in Seneca. By sparing one hour out of your day, you can impact the lives this summer of the community’s youth.

