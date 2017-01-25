Unregistered boats mean loss revenue for Oconee

During warm weather boats fill the waters of Lakes Keowee, Hartwell, and Jocassee. But Oconee leaders say some of those boat owners are enjoying themselves without paying the property registration fees. A committee of the county council last night concerned itself with the revenue the county has lost—between $200 and $300 dollars in each instance. As a solution, the council members are considering stronger enforcement or making sure boat owners are aware of their legal responsibilities. Councilman Wayne McCall suggested the assessor’s office or county deputy check for unregistered boats.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+