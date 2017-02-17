Upbeat message sounded at “State of Oconee”

Whether it was someone such as Ken Sloan or Richard Blackwell, the message to the large crowd today in Westminster was that Oconee County is a swell place to be and, in times ahead, is likely to be an even better place. The “State of Oconee” luncheon proceeded without its original keynote speaker, Governor Henry McMaster. Filling in, State Senator Thomas Alexander talked about major developments in state government, including how the state likely will try to emerge from its biggest financial problems—its roads and bridges and its pension system for retired state workers. The crowd in the cafeteria of West-Oak Middle School also heard a prediction by Julian Davis, representing the Oconee Chamber of Commerce, that the new organization of three municipal chambers will soon break out in a big way, though he gave no specific details except to call attention to a new blue and green chamber logo.

