UPDATE: No agreement yet on property for a “Y”

Once an Oconee hospital board went into closed session, its members had questions about the proposed transfer of property for a YMCA. So, according to Hunter Kome, president of the Oconee Medical Campus of GHS, no deal was reached last night. This morning Kome said, “The Board had additional questions for the attorney to research. They voted unanimously to have the attorney continue to develop the agreement. They will hold a called meeting whenever the agreement is complete to hold a vote on it.” Being considered is allowing the “Y” organization to have 14.5 acres near the EMS building.

