USC Baseball Coach Resigns

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced late Tuesday night that Head Baseball Coach Chad Holbrooke had resigned, effective immediately.

“I want to thank our fans, players, coaching staff and everyone that touched Carolina baseball,” said Holbrook. “This will always be a special place for me and my family. Wearing that jersey, being a part of two national championships, and meeting so many great people are things I will always treasure. I will always be a Gamecock! At the end of the day, this was the best decision for us. I wish Coach Tanner and this program I love so much, nothing but the best. Forever to Thee!”

Holbrook served as Associate Head Coach for the team from 2009-2012 under current Athletics Director Ray Tanner. Under the direction of both Tanner and Holbrook, the Gamecocks won back-to-back National Championships in 2010 and 2011 and finished as the National Runner-Up in 2012.

After Ray Tanner was named Athletics Director at the end of the 2012 season, Chad Holbrook was named Head Baseball Coach.

During his five-year tenure as Head Coach, Holbrooke had an overall record of 200-106 and took the Gamecocks to the postseason three years and advancing to the Super Regionals two of those years.

The Gamecocks did not have the same success this past season, missing the postseason and finishing with a 35-25 overall record, which included losing their last eight Southeastern Conference series.

“We thank Coach Holbrook for his dedication and commitment to the program and wish him the best in his future endeavors. He and his family were part of some great memories at South Carolina and we will miss them,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner.