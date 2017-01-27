Utica man arrested in stolen vehicle investigation

A man from the Utica Community near Seneca has been arrested on charges of stealing pickup trucks in three separate incidents last year in Oconee County. The Sheriff’s Office identified the arrested man as Douglas Elwood Emerson of Brown Street, Utica. Arrest warrants show the 33-year old Brown is accused of taking pickup trucks on E. Springwood Drive, the Rochester Highway, and the Clemson Boulevard. Investigators say two of the three pickups have been returned to their owners. Bond has been set for Brown, but he was returned to the Greenville County Detention Center. A detainer has been placed on Emerson by Oconee County and once a judicial process is completed in Greenville County, Emerson will be transported back to Oconee .

