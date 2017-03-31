Utica man charged with Seneca arson and other crimes

The police in Seneca have arrested and charged a Utica man with arson second degree in yesterday’s house fire at 714 Sherard Street. According to Chief John Covington, Barry Steven Garrett Jr. of Hope Avenue is also charged with a crime spree that included theft, breaking into motor vehicles, and burglary. Covington says his department’s investigation started with a burglary and car break-in on E. Main Street. Garrett is 25 years old. The police quoted a nearby resident as saying a man ran thru his backyard carrying stuff and saying he was running from the police.

