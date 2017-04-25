Vacant Oakway home lost to fire
Fire destroyed a vacant home shortly before midnight in the Oakway Community. Rural Fire Dispatch reported the call to 141 Eva Frank Lane came in at 11:50. Fire fighters were there until 2:30 this morning.
The Golden Corner's Radio Station
The Golden Corner's Radio Station
Fire destroyed a vacant home shortly before midnight in the Oakway Community. Rural Fire Dispatch reported the call to 141 Eva Frank Lane came in at 11:50. Fire fighters were there until 2:30 this morning.