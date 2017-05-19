Valeo ID’d as student housing developer

A company with U-S and international locations has been identified as the developer behind a planned student housing project in far eastern Oconee near the Clemson campus. The Oconee Economic Alliance director’s report today said Valeo Groupe US plans an academic mixed-use village of cottages, townhomes, and apartments for college students and some faculty members on 60 acres off 123 near Lake Hartwell. The project would locate across the highway from the Hartwell Village project. It was previously known as “Project Entry” now called EPOCH. According to Blackwell’s report, it is to include a village green, a hotel, game day RV sites, boat slips and executive retreat cottages. The investment is estimated between $60 and $90 millions and “30 new direct jobs.”

