Vandalism arrests in Seneca

The Seneca police have issued this statement: “Arrests have now been made and the case cleared involving vandalism that resulted in approximately 30 thousand dollars in damage to Blue Ridge Field on April 9th. Our investigators have now formally charged 4 juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 14 years of age. Being juveniles, their identities cannot be released. They have all been charged through Family Court on juvenile referrals. The juveniles have been released back in to the custody of their parents or guardians pending trial. The city will be seeking restitution during the adjudication process. Each were charged with one count of Malicious Damage to Real Property Greater Than 10 Thousand Dollars.”

