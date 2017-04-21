Vandalism in the Wal-Mart parking lot

Someone apparently keyed a van in the parking lot of the Seneca Wal-Mart, and the Oconee Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help to solve the vandalism incident. It occurred during the early morning hours of January 20. Scratches were found on both sides of a 2016 Nissan NV 3500 van. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name when you contact Crimestoppers and all information given is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

