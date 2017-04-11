Vandals strike Seneca’s Blue Ridge Field

Vandals damaged Seneca’s Blue Ridge Field, property of the city’s former all-black high school during segregation. Alerted by Rick Lacey, Seneca’s recreation director, city police officer Salinas discovered damage throughout what is now the Blue Ridge School Park. The damage includes electrical wiring, broken power meter, broken glass, broken toilet lid, and holes in the walls of the closet/storage room. Bricks were knocked down in the community garden. A vehicle apparently was used to create donuts on the field. The police believe the vandalism occurred at 4 am Saturday.

