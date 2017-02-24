Variance and special exception requests before Oconee panel

Requests to vary and to grant special exception to Oconee County’s zoning rules go before a panel Monday night in Walhalla. Representatives of a Mountain Rest school for troubled boys will return to the Board of Zoning Appeals to request an exception to allow expansion of their group residential facility. In recent years, neighbors of the Whetstone Academy have spoken out against the Whetstone Academy. The board Monday will also sit in judgment of variance requests for a Keowee Key home on Topsail Lane and Ag Pro’s sign request on the Sandifer Boulevard. Monday night’s public hearings take place at 6 o’clock in the county council chambers.

