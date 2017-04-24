“Very successful” is how Crenshaw rates the clean up

The Oconee Sheriff regards Saturday’s litter pickup a success. Lots of carelessly thrown litter is now off the side of 123. Yet if there is a tinge of sadness about the pick up of 2,300 pounds of litter between Seneca’s Ingle’s and the 123 bridge to Clemson is that there was so much litter there. “We’ve got to change the mindset,” Sheriff Mike Crenshaw declared today. Good ideas to carry the fight against litter emergency from Saturday’s event, and Crenshaw says he’ll share those ideas with the cleanup planning committee. Young people from a Westminster area church will target part of 123/the Toccoa Highway for a clean up.

