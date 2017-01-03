Victims of gun violence to be memorialized

A South Carolina group against gun violence invites churches across the state to take part this month in the second “Stand Up” event for those of all faiths to memorialize the victims of gun violence. Scheduled for the weekend of January 28-29 the event will honor those who died in the Emanuel AME tragedy in Charleston and the death of a first grader at the Townville Elementary School and others who’ve died. The new chairman of Gun Sense SC, the Rev. Dr. Kylon Middleton, says he was drawn to the grassroots group after the death of his friend, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney. Gun Sense advocated universal background checks—something which the state legislature did not act on last year.

