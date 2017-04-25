Vivian Fulbright

Westminster – Vivian Lee Fulbright, 75, wife of Bobby Lee Fulbright, Sr., 303 S. Isundega Street, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, April 28, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to GHS Hospice of the Foothills, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

