Voluntary flu restrictions at Lila Doyle

The numbers of confirmed flu cases continue to increase across the Upstate, and special restrictions apply to the Lila Doyle health and nursing rehabilitation facility at Seneca. A spokeswoman for Greenville Health System says, “Lila Doyle has now put into effect a voluntary restriction for pediatric visitors. It’s also asked that visitors refrain from shaking hands with residents to help protect residents from exposure to flu.” You can be contagious with flu or respiratory virus 24 to 36 hours before symptoms appear. Lila Doyle visitors who already feel ill are asked to postpone their visits until they’re completely well. GHS’s Sandy Dees told 101.7/WGOG NEWS, “Because of its strong prevention protocols, very few patients at Lila Doyle usually get the flu.” During the week of January 22, GHS diagnosed more than 400 new cases of influenza. Flu activity in general for South Carolina is widespread. If you have not already done so, health officials encourage you to get the flu vaccine.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+