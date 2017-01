As a volunteer pilot of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Dan Suddeth has been recognized for his service. Walhalla Rotary Club yesterday awarded Suddeth a certificate and a restaurant meal. The Rotarians also are helping transform the 20th century Depot into a facility with 21st century technology. They donated a large screen TV for the Depot and had it mounted on the wall for use in audio visual presentations.

