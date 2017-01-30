Volunteer soup kitchen staff stays busy

On average, “Dot’s Kitchen” in Westminster feeds lunch to between 65 and 75 people a day, in the volunteer effort to help eliminate that city’s hunger. Now in year number seven, the soup kitchen counts between 16 thousand and 17 and a half thousand meals in each of the last three years. Today the Walhalla Rotary Club gave Truman Holbrooks, soup kitchen director, a check for $100 dollars which can be used toward food products. The Rotarians are well known for their international causes, such as the thousands of dollars raised for an impoverished village in Haiti. But Rotarian Brian Cassell says the check to “Dot’s Kitchen” is an example of the many donations the Rotarians make to fill community needs.

