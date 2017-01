The Oconee United Way, using an IRS grant, is recruiting volunteers to prepare tax returns for Oconeeans who don’t have access to affordable tax services or who are unaware of potential credits and deductions to which they are entitled. No experience is needed. Training is free, times are flexible. If you are interested, call 882-9743 ext. 150 or email vita.@bellsouth.net.

