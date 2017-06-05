Vote on state budget tomorrow

South Carolina state lawmakers return to Columbia tomorrow for what one of its senior members hopes will be the votes to set the budget for 2017-18. State Senator Thomas Alexander of Oconee-Pickens says he’s hopeful the budget can be put to rest in one day. When the House and the Senate convene, their task will be to vote on the budget as recommended by a conference committee. According to Alexander, the conference committee has included $150 million dollars to relieve city and county governments of their obligation to fund the state retirement fund.

