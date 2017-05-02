Voting mogul Bob Brock retiring after 37 years

When it came to the voting process, Bob Brock of Walhalla was a most valuable player. Now, after 37 years service to Oconee County’s voting process, Brock is retiring and will be honored during a retirement drop-in the afternoon of Friday, May 19 in the Oconee County Council Chambers. In nearly four separate decades, Brock saw it all—from paper ballots, to punch card, to touch screens. And, for a time, if something went wrong, he alone knew what to do.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+