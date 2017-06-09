W. Union leaders focus attention on Anderson Street

A narrow West Union street is getting attention from the town’s elected leaders. At their meeting Tuesday at Town Hall, the town council will talk about what can be done to make Anderson Street safer. The street connects to West Union’s Main Street. According to Mayor Linda Oliver, one option is for the town to consider taking over the maintenance of the town portion of Anderson Street from the South Carolina DOT. On the agenda also is a resolution for West Union to follow the federal government’s rules covering Fair Housing. Oliver says the Fair Housing rules are a requirement of the town receiving a grant in April for water line work on Burns Mill Road and Schroder Street.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+