Waging battle against in-attentive driving

The governing body of Oconee County wants the state to go farther to reduce in-attentive driving. The county council instructed its attorney last night to draft a letter to the county’s state delegation requesting legislation to outlaw the use of cell phones while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle. Councilman Wayne McCall believes talking on the phone while driving is a major contributor to accidents, and the council believes the three-year old anti-texting law is not enough. Sheriff Mike Crenshaw calls the anti-texting law useless because it is too difficult to enforce. In 2014, at Crenshaw’s request, the council enacted an ordinance forbidding cell phone use while driving except with a “hands free” device. But that ordinance was repealed a few months later.

