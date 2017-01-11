Wagner’s four-year term started at noon

David Wagner accepted the oath of office at noon today for the start of his four-year term as Solicitor of the 10th Circuit. And he pledged to bring “fresh ideas” to the prosecution of criminal cases in Oconee and Anderson counties. The oath was given by retired Judge Alex Macaulay during a special court term in Walhalla. Both Clerk of Court Beverly Whitfield and Sheriff Mike Crenshaw spoke at the ceremony and urged Wagner to keep his sense of humor—a quality of his they admire. Wagner thanked the various judges, lawyers, office employees and others who sat in the courtroom. And he remembered his predecessor, the late Chrissy Adams, who hired Wagner as the Oconee deputy solicitor 12 years before. Lindsey Simmons is succeeding Wagner as deputy solicitor in charge of the Oconee office.

