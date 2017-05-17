Walhalla Administrator rule change

In Brent Taylor, Walhalla has a new administrator. The city also has new rules covering whoever holds the job. The city council last night amended its city administrator ordinance by adopting the following language: “The City Administrator may be removed from office by a majority vote of the Council. Those members voting for removal shall state their reasons for such vote. The action of the Council in removing the City Administrator shall be final. In all cases, the City Administrator shall receive two weeks’ notice of his removal or severance pay for two weeks where such removal is made effective immediately by a majority vote of the City Council.

