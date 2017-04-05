Walhalla and Harper Corp. have memo of understanding
Walhalla Mayor Danny Edwards says his city and its preferred contractor to build a new water plant have a memorandum of understanding. The memo or letter, Edwards was careful to say, is not a contract. According to Scott Parris, interim city administrator, the document was introduced during a committee meeting last night at City Hall. Mayor Edwards says Walhalla still awaits regulatory approval for an intake at Lake Keowee, from which the city would draw its raw water.