Walhalla and Harper Corp. have memo of understanding

Walhalla Mayor Danny Edwards says his city and its preferred contractor to build a new water plant have a memorandum of understanding. The memo or letter, Edwards was careful to say, is not a contract. According to Scott Parris, interim city administrator, the document was introduced during a committee meeting last night at City Hall. Mayor Edwards says Walhalla still awaits regulatory approval for an intake at Lake Keowee, from which the city would draw its raw water.

