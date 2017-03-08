Walhalla convenes water plant project meeting

Walhalla City Hall filled last night with contractor and architect representatives and the city council convened an executive session for the purpose of reaching a contract for the city’s project to build a new treatment plant. Just prior, Mayor Edwards expressed uncertainty as to whether his city would reach a deal with the Harper Corporation and a set price for the project. A Greenville-based contractor, the Harper Corporation is also the contractor for the Pioneer Rural Water District treatment plant and recently re-built Seneca’s treatment plant.

