Walhalla event promotes better understanding of Latino community

Teachers and staff of Walhalla area public schools took part in a professional development event aimed at engaging the parents of Latino students. The event, which included a breakfast, was sponsored by the School Improvement Council at Walhalla High School. The turnout numbered 250 principals, teachers, and support staff. They heard remarks from assistant professor Myriam Torres, the director of the Consortium for Latino and Immigrant Studies at the University of South Carolina.

