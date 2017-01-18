Walhalla holds water plant discussionn privately

Walhalla is under the gun from the state to have its new water plant ready by the summer of 2019. For the purpose of a contract matter, the city’s elected leaders convened an executive session with representatives of its design and construction companies. And Scott Parris, the utilities director, indicated to 101.7/WGOG NEWS he will know more by today on the city’s application to the federal government to be allowed to draw raw water from Lake Keowee.

