The main branch of the Oconee County Public Library in Walhalla will close early on Friday, April 28, for an invitation-only event to honor library volunteers. The Walhalla Library will close at 4 p.m. All other branches will close at their normal times on Friday. The Walhalla Library will reopen at its normal time, 9 a.m., on Saturday, April 29.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+