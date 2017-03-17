WALHALLA MAN INDICTED ON FEDERAL GUN AND DRUG CHARGES

A Federal Grand Jury in Greenville returned an indictment against 38-year-old Matthew Vinson Leopard of Walhalla this week. United States Attorney Beth Drake says he was charged in a four-count indictment with possession of firearms by a prohibited person, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The maximum penalty Leopard could face is a fine of $5,000,000 and/or a minimum term of imprisonment of 5 years up to a maximum term of life. This case was investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joe Brewer of the Greenville Office. The United States Attorney stated that all charges in this indictment are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

