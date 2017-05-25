Walhalla Pool ready for the season

Partly cloudy and upper 80s are forecast for Saturday and, for the Walhalla Swimming Pool, the key is no rain predicted. Memorial Day weekend is the time for the 2017 opening of the Walhalla Swimming Pool, through a cooperation agreement between the city and the Foothills YMCA. Yesterday Sarah Wilson, the pool director, stopped at 101.7/WGOG to say that the pool is ready for a successful season, with the addition of a splash pad. The pool will operate Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The cost is $4 dollars a swimmer. After Monday, the pool will close until Saturday, June 3. Then it will operate each day through the summer. Hours are displayed on the website.

