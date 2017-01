Walhalla City Council accepted the resignation of Doug Kelley as fire chief, although the mayor said he tried to talk Kelley into changing his mind. Of Kelley, Mayor Danny Edwards said, “He is a great guy.” And then, on a motion by Councilman Tjay Bagwell, the city council appointed fire fighter Brandon Burton as Kelley’s replacement, effective February 17. Speaking for the fire committee, Bagwell said of Burton, “He is, quite frankly, over-qualified for the job.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+