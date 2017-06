A Walhalla water rate increase during the next 12 months appears out of the question. Councilman T-J Bagwell says his attempt to enact an increase has been rejected. There was discussion of the next city budgets during last night’s City Hall meeting. According to Bagwell, it appears the annual transfer from the water department to general government will drop to at least $500 thousand. That, says Bagwell, is $30 thousand less than the transfer this year.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+