Walhalla storefront owner to open outdoor store

The owner of an empty Walhalla storefront will soon open a business that caters to the outdoor adventurer who is attracted by the natural resources—such as the Wild and Scenic Chattooga River. Jared Ketterman says the soft opening for the outdoor store Twenty 8 West at 214 E. Main Street. Ketterman tells 101.7/WGOG NEWS, “We are offering paddleboards, some minor hiking supplies, some camping supplies, and minor apparel.” Ketterman admits that Streetscape and the potential promise for new business influenced his decision to invest in Walhalla. He’s also influenced by the plans for the Palmetto Trail Conservancy to make Walhalla the new terminus of the statewide trail. You can follow the progress of the new business on Facebook and instagram at “Twenty 8 West”.

