Walhalla student to advance her medical field studies

A student at Walhalla High, Madison Ranalli, has been accepted as one of 25 high school juniors into a Greenville Health System program that will allow her to advance her studies into the fields of medicine. Madison participates in a bio-medical science program taught at the Hamilton Career Center. This summer she will travel to GHS to explore health care topics through simulations, lectures, workshops, research and community service. Her goals include attending medical school one day and this experience will be a step in that direction. The MedEx program was created by the Greenville Hospital System to address the shortage of health care professionals by creating a pipeline of promising high school and university students.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+