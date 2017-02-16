Walhalla to move forward with downtown improvement grants

By March 1, business owners in Walhalla’s downtown business district should be able to apply for matching grants of up to $2,000 to improve the appearance of their storefronts as part of the city’s downtown revitalization initiative. Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer Crawford says she will bring a resolution before the council next week to create the grants. They are the brainchild of the Walhalla Downtown Development Corporation, formed last year to facilitate applying for available grants and disbursing funds to further the revamp of the city’s downtown. The seed funds for the first grants, according to Crawford, will be $10,000, of which $5,000 will be supplied by the Downtown Development Corporation. A general information meeting regarding the grants will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 27 at the Walhalla Depot.

