Walhalla Toastmasters host open house

Walhalla Toastmasters will host an open house at 11:30 am Wednesday, March 1 for those interested in joining the organization. The open house will be held at Oconee Heritage Center at Brown’s Square, Walhalla. Toastmasters International is a world leader in communication and leadership development. The organization has more than 345,000 memberships. Members improve their speaking and leadership skills by attending one of the 15,900 clubs in 142 countries that make up our global network of meeting locations. During the open house, attendees will see the process of a Toastmasters meeting and learn how Toastmasters has helped others grow with speaking skills and leadership skills. After the meeting, Walhalla Toastmasters invites you to join the club for a free pizza lunch.

